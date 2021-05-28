Overcoming lockdown losses: Tirupur poultry farmers beat ban by selling chicken from mobile shops

Coimbatore :

The initiative to sell chicken on vehicles similar to vegetables was taken after too many birds started accumulating in poultry farms resulting in huge loss to farmers following the shutdown.





“Poultry farmers met with a loss of over Rs 300 crore due to stagnation of birds. The price of live birds also began to crash as sales came to a grinding halt. The birds, if left longer, would lose their tenderness and the meat would become tough, hence, we decided to sell directly to people,” said K Mandrachalam, who deals with such sales.





More than 25,000 farmers were into poultry farming, next only to agriculture in Palladam and surrounding areas like Panapalayam and Kamanaickenpalayam. The broiler chickens raised in farms here cater to the needs of people across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka.





Poultry farmers have been selling broiler chicken at door steps in a load auto and in a couple of two-wheelers after obtaining permission from the district administration. Buoyed by the response, they have decided to look into increasing the number of vehicles to cover more areas.