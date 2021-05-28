HC pats TN, Puducherry governments for recent fall in new virus infections

Chennai :

Pointing out that the figures furnished by Tamil Nadu and Puducherry indicated a fall in the rate of positive cases, particularly in Chennai, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy also noted that even as the number of persons successfully treated has increased, deaths has gone up.





“Generally, there is a time lag between positivity going down and the rate of deaths plateauing,” the first bench noted, adding that there was no indication of a dearth of beds or facilities by and large.





“The supply of oxygen to the State has been increased by the Centre to 650 MT per day. In addition, the State government has used its own resources to augment the supply and to arrange for oxygen generators, concentrators and the like. Nursing students have been engaged, as the State’s report says, to monitor blood oxygen level and discontinue the oxygen feed if the appropriate levels are maintained by the patients,” the bench recorded.





However, the bench asked the Centre to look into larger allocation of oxygen supply for Puducherry, as there appeared to be a dip in oxygen availability on a daily basis.





“A particular manufacturing facility that was regularly producing more than 80 MT of oxygen daily has reduced production to 72 MT daily, and Puducherry’s allocation has been reduced to 28 MT per day,” the bench said while noting that Puducherry perceived its requirement to be 65 MT per day.