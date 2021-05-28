33,361 new cases, 474 deaths in TN

Chennai :

The number people vaccinated also saw a big jump, with 3,23,915 receiving the dose. This is the highest number of vaccine doses administered in a day so far. As on Thursday, 81,40,164 persons have received at least one dose, and about 7 lakhs doses are available in stock.





The numbers of cases increased in Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and Tiruchy. Coimbatore recorded 4,734 cases, Tirupur 2,074, Erode 1,699 and Tiruchy 1,617. The total number of cases in the State now stands at 19,78,621, of which 16,43,284 recovered from the infection. Barring the death due to the virus, this leaves 3,13,048 active cases.





Of the 474 deaths notified on Thursday, 125 persons did not have any comorbidities. With this, the toll has gone up to 22,289.