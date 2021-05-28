Madurai police spl control room takes care of senior citizens

Madurai :

On Day One itself, the personnel attending to the service had a busy time as elders from different parts of Madurai were making calls at frequent intervals, Prem Anand Sinha, Commissioner of Police, Madurai City said.





One of the callers, Ramadoss (67), who was living alone in Teppakulam contacted the special control room and requested help to visit the Railway Hospital for urgent medical attention. Teppakulam Sub Inspector of Police Sundarapandian, who was alerted, immediately rushed to Ramadoss’s house and arranged an auto-rickshaw with proper permission to go to the railway hospital. Subsequently, Ramadoss took treatment for his ailments and returned home in the afternoon. On his return, he contacted the special control room and thanked the police personnel for their timely help. The relief in his voice was the satisfaction in our minds, the CoP said.





When another senior citizen contacted the control room seeking to deliver food, the police personnel arranged door delivery of food from a nearby hotel.





The address and phone numbers of around 585 senior citizens, who are living alone, have been collected under the limits of each police station. The police officials would contact such senior citizens and ensure whether all of them got their essential needs without any hardship, besides advising them to contact the special control room as and when they needed help or essential goods, the Commissioner said.





The control number numbers in operation are 0452-2530707, 2531044 and 2344989.