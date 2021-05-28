Students to get dry rations, eggs in May under noon-meal quota

Chennai :

As the closure of schools in May was considered as summer holidays, the noon-meal scheme resumes only after the re-opening of schools in June or July. However, considering the total lockdown and the situation of the students belonging to economically poor backgrounds, it has been decided to provide dry rations.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that as per the request the government has agreed to provide dry rations for May.





“As per the Centre’s guidelines, in order to safeguard immunity which is very vital during COVID-19 outbreak and to meet the nutritional requirements of the eligible children under mid-day meal scheme, distribution of dry rations would help to keep good health,” he said.





A senior officer, who was in charge of distributing dry rations, said that the food grains have already started transporting from godown to the schools.





“This scheme will benefit to more than 23 lakh children studying in primary and about 18 lakh students studying in upper primary sections in government and government-aided schools,” he said adding “the authorities were also considering to provide eggs as a part of the noon-meal scheme, which adds to nutritional value to the children.”





Stating that parents would be called to collect dry ration from the schools of the children, who were the beneficiaries after the current lockdown period, the official said. “Ten eggs were also proposed to be distributed,” he added.