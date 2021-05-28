COVID cases cross 1 lakh mark in Puducherry

Puducherry :

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 9,473 samples, projecting a test positivity rate at 12 per cent, Director of Department of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.





He further said 20 more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Thursday, pushing the toll to 1,455. Of them, 15 of the deaths were reported from the Puducherry region while three were from Yanam and two from Karaikal. Six of the deceased had no comorbidities, he said. The deceased were in the age groups ranging between 53 years and 84 years.





He said as many as 1,486 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours. Mohan Kumar said the number of active cases in the union territory stood at 14,473 with 1,730 in hospitals and the remaining 12,743 in home isolation while 84,749 patients have recovered so far.





The fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 84.18 per cent respectively. Puducherry accounted for 833 of the 1,137 fresh cases followed by Karaikal (234), Mahe (38) and Yanam (32), the Health Department Director said.





He said that 10.15 lakh samples have been examined so far and 8.83 lakh of them turned out to be negative. The Department has inoculated so far 34,444 healthcare workers and 21,342 frontline workers.





It has so far vaccinated 1,44,909 people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities.