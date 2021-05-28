Farmers urge Stalin to call all-party meeting over Mekedatu

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters in Tiruvarur, Pandian said, Karnataka allocated Rs 9,000 crore and initiated steps to construct a dam at Mekedatu when the Assembly elections were on in Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa even confirmed that the construction of the dam has already commenced. “Opposing this, on March 28, around 500 farmers from Tamil Nadu went to Karnataka to besiege the construction site, but were stopped at Sathyamangalam close to the inter-state border and were sent back. Later, on April 12 a seven-member team, led by me, went to Mekedatu where we saw building materials stocked and laying of roads and construction was going on at the site,” said Pandian.





On April 25, farmers with photo evidences approached the National Green Tribunal, which set up a panel to check the violations and asked the Karnataka government to submit a report by July 5.





“Recently, the tribunal pointed out that the construction of dam at Mekedatu was illegal,” said Pandian. At this juncture, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, should call for an all-party meeting to discuss the issue and frame plans to prevent Karnataka’s moves, added Pandian.





Earlier, Pandian handed over a letter seeking all-party meeting with the Tiruvarur District Collector who would forward it to the Chief Minister.