Rs 300 cr needed to operationalise TN vax unit: Baalu

Chennai :

Baalu said, “Money is not a problem at all. We need strategic partners to produce vaccines. They (GoI) have invited partners. Not many have evinced interests. The conditions were not acceptable to them. Negotiations are on. It might take a week. Goyal has assured us that whether it is TN govt or private partner, it would be decided in a week. We are seeking a lease. We could invest slowly. Other investors could operate too. There are various options. Expediting vaccine production is our leader’s intention. One week is the maximum time sought. Negotiation is in an advanced stage. We will see.”





State Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who was also present with Baalu during the meeting with Goyal, said, “Union Minister has discussed our proposal with his secretaries. They have offered to examine. We are under compulsion to operate the plant.”