AIADMK, BJP MLAs petition Kovai Collector to step up COVID works

Coimbatore :

“The measures taken by the state government are not sufficient to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the district,” said former minister SP Velumani, who led a team of 10 legislators, including BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, to petition Collector S Nagarajan on the issue.





Listing out various measures taken by the AIADMK government during the first wave of COVID-19, Velumani claimed that widespread spraying of disinfectants was effective then in controlling the spread of virus which has been found to travel up to ten metres in the air.





“Also testing should be increased and containment measures in infected zones should be made stricter. In such containment zones, an officer should be deputed as in-charge to monitor the works of field level staff in contact tracing and ensure that essentials are provided to people in these areas,” he said.





Stating that COVID-19 deaths have surged beyond the capacity of crematoriums in the district, Velumani reiterated that beds with medical oxygen supply should be increased to meet out the demand.





The AIADMK MLAs’ also sought permission from the government to serve free food to people in ‘Amma’ canteens. “Food was given free for three months in Amma Unavagam’ during lockdown in the AIADMK rule. We have now been insisting the government to either provide free food or grant us permission for our party legislators to do that,” he added.





Velumani also urged the government to import adequate stock of medicine to treat mucormycosis, make treatment under Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme transparent and step up vaccination to prevent COVID-19 in the district.