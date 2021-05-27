Centre’s data show TN vax wastage at 15.5 pc, state officials deny

Chennai :

However, Health department officials denied this, claiming that the actual wastage in the State was only 3.8 per cent now. The error in data was caused by the delay in updating the vaccination details on the CoWin portal, they added.





“The Union government issues the vaccine wastage percentage from the CoWin portal – Vaccine Utilization Report (VUR). Officials should enter the detail of the number of vials they received and the number of inoculations. Sometimes, there might be delays in updating the numbers due to network issue. This may be the reason behind increased vaccine wastage shown in the report,” said Dr K Vinay Kumar, Joint Director (Immunisation), Department of Public Health Care and Preventive Medicine.





According to him, vaccine wastage is currently at 3.8 per cent and under control. In the initial stage when Covaxin was supplied, there were 20 doses in a vial, which should be administered within four hours.





“When there are only four people to get their dose at a government hospital, we have to give them the dosage and cannot wait till 20 people come. So the remaining vaccine would be wasted. Earlier, the public didn’t come forward to get their shots. Now, as the vaccine recommendation has increased, we can administer all the doses in a vial and thus reduce the wastage,” said Dr Vinay.





So far in Tamil Nadu, the total doses received from Centre and State is 91,34,840 (Centre - 78,49,780, State - 12.85 lakh). As many as 75,57,666 people have been vaccinated. In the 18-44 age group, 8.8 lakh vaccine doses are available, while 2.75 lakh vaccines are in stock for those above 45 years of age.





Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said that the report that Tamil Nadu recorded vaccine wastage of 15.5 per cent was incorrect, and added that the Centre was yet to update the data.



