Kovai surpasses Chennai in daily count, records over 4,000 fresh cases

Chennai :

As many as 33,764 COVID cases were recorded in the State taking the tally to 19, 45,260, on Wednesday Besides Chennai and Coimbatore, 1,775 cases were reported in Tiruchy and 1,642 cases in Erode, followed by Madurai with 1,538 cases and Chengalpattu with 1,302 cases. A total of 29,717 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 16,13,221. As many as 1,72,424 more samples were tested over the past 24 hours.





Tamil Nadu notified 475 deaths on Wednesday, all-time high in a day. Of them, 128 persons did not have any comorbid conditions. The details from the daily bulletin released by the Health Department showed that 47 of the 128 were aged 45 or below.





Over 2.5L vaccinated in one day meanwhile, the number of vaccinations reached an all-time high with over 2.5 lakh people getting inoculated over the past 24 hours. As many as 2,58,583 more people were vaccinated on Wednesday, including 10,780 elderly people and 28,336 in the age group of 45-60 years. So far, a total of 78,16, 249 people have been vaccinated against in the State.