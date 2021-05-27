GCC uploads contact details of 6,000 veggie vendors on city roads

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation press release, the details, including contact numbers, places of their operation, vehicle details and names, could be seen in the COVID-19 tab on www.chennaicorporation.gov.in. The details of 6,817 vendors have been uploaded.





“Residents can contact the vendors for buying vegetables or fruits,” Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.





The release added that 2,102 vehicles left Koyambedu market with vegetables and fruits, on Tuesday, and 5,345 tricycles and pushcarts sold essential items on streets. In the last two days, 3,790 tonnes of vegetables and 1,220 tonnes of fruits were sold in the city through mobile shops. Also, 31 tonnes of flowers, too, were sold.Bedi said that residents could contact 94999 32899 or 044 45680200 to report issues and their grievances. Since the launch of the control room, 315 residents have contacted, he added.The civic body, along with Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), Agriculture, Cooperative and Horticulture departments, launched mobile shops and distributed passes to wholesale traders and retail vendors. The civic body had already warned the vendors of action and if they were found selling vegetables and fruits at exorbitant prices.