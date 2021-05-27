Flood warning issued for Vaigai, Manjalar in Theni

As the storage in Vaigai Dam (full level 71 feet) reached 66 feet, officials issued the first flood warning to residents downstream on Wednesday.

Madurai : The PWD has sought permission from the state to open the dam for irrigation of the first crop from June 4 onwards and this has cheered farmers of five southern districts. Similarly, the second flood warning for Manjalar Dam, which has attained 53 feet against its full capacity of 57 feet, was issued at noon on Wednesday. With rains expected to continue in the coming days in catchment areas along the Western Ghats, the dam would soon reach its maximum level and the surplus water would be released through Devadanapatti and Genguvarpatti in Theni and Batlagundu and Sivagnanapuram villages in Dindigul, sources said.