Cyclone Yaas effect: 37 trees, 20 EB poles uprooted as heavy rains lash Kumari

Madurai :

The downpour accompanied by strong winds damaged 12 houses in parts of Kalkulam, Killiyur and Vilavancode and uprooted 37 trees in six taluks in the district. Besides, 20 electricity poles were also damaged in these three taluks resulting in power outage. But, EB workers swung into action and restored 16 of the 20 poles.





Fortunately, no loss of life was reported from any part of the district, sources said on Wednesday. As many as 206 persons of 82 families were accommodated in nine shelters and the district administration was reading more shelters for the rain-hit.





Kanniyakumari Collector M Arvind, after inspecting the rain-hit areas on Wednesday, said breaches in three PWD minor tanks, including Kakkaikulam, Periya Kulam and Thamaraikulam, caused flooding in nearby low-lying areas and residents were evacuated to safer places. Similarly, people of 50 other hamlets were also accommodated in temporary shelters.





Kabasura kudineer, COVID prevention drugs and facemasks were given to them. Nearly 72 locations have been identified as vulnerable and 22 among them are highly vulnerable. The restoration works were taken up on a war footing and the PWD personnel have been engaged in dewatering the inundated areas.





The Collector also inspected major dams, including Pechiparai Dam, from where 5,500 cusecs was being discharged on Wednesday evening and also Perunchani Dam. He further said the fishermen in Thengapattinam and Colachel have been advised to market seafood on wholesale basis to avoid crowding.





Sources said a flood warning has been issued for people along the banks of Perunchani (77 ft) as the level in the dam rose to 71 feet.





With enough rains in the catchment areas, the maximum amount of rainfall reported in the district until 8 am on Wednesday was Mylaudy with 236.2 mm. Eraniel recorded 192.4 mm, Kottaram -167.4 mm, Aanaikedanku-157 mm, Kannimar-154.8 mm, Surulacode – 152.2 mm, Boothapandy -150.4 mm, Mambalathuraiyaru -148 mm, Nagercoil – 144.8 mm, Perunchani – 127.8 mm, Pechiparai – 122.8 mm, Aralvaimozhi -104 mm, Thuckalay -96 mm, Sivalogam (Chittar-II)-86 mm and Colachel -76.4 mm, sources said.