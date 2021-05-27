Woman held for bid to fake hubby’s murder as COVID death

Erode :

Police said Prabha had murdered her husband Srinivasan, who runs a saloon near Gobichettipalayam bus stand with the help of two other accused identified as Velliangiri, who too runs a saloon and Saravana Kumar, a ‘parotta’ master.





Police said Srinivasan, who was jobless due to lockdown, had quarreled with his wife frequently while suspecting her of speaking to several men over phone. Unable to put up with his intimidations, Prabha decided to kill him and gave milk mixed with a heavy dose of sleeping tablets.





As he was fast asleep under the influence of medicine, both Velliangiri and Saravana Kumar had come into their house at Nanjappa Nagar in Kullampalayam and strangled Srinivasan using a rope with the help of the woman.





After ensuring that he was dead, Prabha took him to a private hospital claiming that Srinivasan had fainted after developing breathing complications. Also, she claimed that her husband had some COVID-19 symptoms like cold, fever and headache. However, the family members of Srinivasan found strangulation marks on the neck and raised a suspicion.





Based on a police complaint, the Gopichettipalayam police registered a case and arrested the woman and her two accomplices. They all were remanded in judicial custody.