Officers ‘sidelined’ by previous regime given plum posts

Chennai :

On Wednesday, the state initiated another major change in administrative set up transferring six senior IAS officers. In the past 20 days, the state had transferred close to 70 IAS, IPS and other top government officials. Irai Anbu, Udayachandran, Rajesh Lakhoni and Jothi Nirmala are such come backs, a government official said.





A government order issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu transferred additional Chief Secretary (CS) Vikram Kapoor from the post of tourism and culture secretary and posted him as the new additional CS to head the state planning and development department. Additional Chief Secretary Jayshree Raghunathan was posted as additional CS Director General Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (training). Hansraj Verma additional CS for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj is placed at the disposal of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited, the order read.





Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, managing director, Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited is now posted as Industries Commissioner and director of industries in the post created vice Anu George already transferred. Secretary to Revenue and Disaster Management Atulya Misra is posted as the chairman of Tamil Nadu power Finance Corporation. Pankaj Kumar Bansal, formerly managing director Tangedco is placed at the disposal of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation for appointment as its Chairman and managing director.





S Swarna principal secretary to government personnel and Administrative Reforms department is placed at the disposal of Tamil Nadu urban infrastructure Financial Services Limited for appointment as its principal secretary replacing K Baskaran, the order copy read.





It may be noted that on Tuesday the state transferred 21 IAS officers and most of them were department secretaries.





Meanwhile, Naam Tamiliar Katchi founder Seeman has demanded the state not to transfer officers as the state is fighting a pandemic.