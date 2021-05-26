Stalin hikes Covid incentive-compensation for journalists

Chennai :

Stalin also doubled the compensation paid to the family of the accredited journalist who had died due to Covid-19.





In a statement Stalin said the journalists acted as a bridge between the government and the public in reaching correct and useful information and also in creating awareness.





Considering the requests Stalin has ordered upward revision of the incentive by Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.





Similarly, Stalin also doubled the financial assistance paid to the families of the accredited journalists who died of Covid-19 to Rs 10 lakh.





Unfortunately, the Tamil Nadu government did not renew the accreditation of several journalists in 2020 and 2021 on the pretext of some court case.





Officials had told IANS that the renewal of many journalists was not made in 2020 and 2021.





Such journalists may not be eligible for the incentive or their family for the financial assistance.