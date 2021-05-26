EPS suggests resumption of fever camps to curb spread

Coimbatore :

“Life loss could be prevented if the oxygen shortage issue is rectified as Tamil Nadu accounts for the maximum number of infections in the country. The state government should avail more oxygen from the Centre for distribution to both private and government hospitals. I have already made a request to the Prime Minister in this regard,” he told reporters in Salem.





The former chief minister earlier took stock of the situation in Salem district by meeting Salem Collector S Karmegam and authorities of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.





Palaniswami said that the virus could be brought under control if the current ruling dispensation continues with the efforts taken by the AIADMK government.





“The COVID infection was under control during the AIADMK government. From a maximum of 6,500 cases during the AIADMK regime, the infection has however surged to 35,000 cases now,” he said.





Suggesting a slew of measures to control the situation, Palaniswami said that oxygen beds should be increased. “The DMK government has not increased the oxygen beds in Salem district. It continues to remain the same as during the AIADMK government. The COVID treatment Centre coming up at Salem Steel Plant should be brought to use at the earliest,” he said.





Moreover, Palaniswami urged the government to continue with the fever camps conducted earlier across the state. The AIADMK leader also sought to open community kitchens.