Non-COVID patients’ plea for freebies stump activists

Vellore :

Social activist and software engineer Dinesh Saravanan, who regularly helps the poor, said “when I approach an area to help the really needy, those who are better off also demand that they also be given such items free of cost. I have to patiently explain that my effort is an exercise by an individual and hence I can help only the poor and those really in need.”





Though this mostly works, sometimes I am questioned by the left out persons. “Do we look like rich people to you?” is the usual question thrown at me. A recent instance of this kind was when I distributed vegetables for 10 days to 50 such affected persons in Vellore town. I cannot be rude to them as the lockdown has affected livelihood of many such people.”





Dr Ravi Shankar of the Ravi Shankar Foundation, who has been supplying free lunches and dinners for 80 home quarantined persons also complains that of the 80, at least three were not COVID affected, but sought help as they were alone and old.





“I received a call from a woman, who requested me to assist an old woman and I obliged,” he said.