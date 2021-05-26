COVID cases declining, 10-member panel to study fungal cases: Minister

Madurai :

The Minister, who was in Thoothukudi district to review measures taken to combat COVID said that cases have started to dip and the new infections, which was around 36,000 last week, was now around 34,000.





The declining trend would continue in the coming days also, the Minister expressed confidence and added that Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMK MP TR Baalu have been insisting upon the Centre to provide adequate stocks of COVID drugs and other medical equipment required to cater to the patients.





Informing that a 10-member expert team has been formed in the state to study black fungus cases, he said that diabetics were vulnerable to such infections. However, a consultative meeting would soon be convened in this regard and experts would start examining its cause in two days. He also added that transparency was being maintained in the COVID mortality rate as it would generate more awareness among the community. Tamil Nadu has recently received 80 lakh doses of COVID vaccine so far, and around 70 lakh doses have been administered.





Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, 181 persons have been affected by mucormycosis in the state and efforts were under way to establish 30-bedded additional wards in every hospital to treat these patients.