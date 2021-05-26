Watch out for early symptoms of black fungus

Thiruchirapalli :

According to him, the later symptoms include eye swelling, eyeballs protruding (proptosis), eyelids drooping (ptosis), double vision (diplopia), loss of vision, blackish discoloration over bridge of nose/palate, loss of teeth, jaw involvement, loss of vision in both eyes, and stroke.





He added that COVID creates a pre-diabetic state in many patients and the use of steroids in infection management decreases neutrophils, the defense blood cells, and makes glucose shoot up. These shut down the body’s immune system, making a person vulnerable to fungi infection.





Diagnosis of mucormycosis requires diagnostic nasal endoscopy (DNE), Dr Richards said. Suspicious tissues must be sent for histopathological examination and culture, and an MRI scan is required to find out the extent of infection’s spread. To treat it, minimally invasive surgeries are required to debride dead tissues along with the fungus, after which antifungal therapy is provided.





Dr S Gurushankar, chairman of the hospital, said diabetic patients who have recovered from COVID are high risk group, and must monitor their blood sugar levels at least three times a day up to six months after recovery.