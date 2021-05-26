Stalin asks Ministers, officials to ensure regular supply of essentials

Chennai :

“Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that supply of essential items such as vegetables, fruits and milk to public are uninterrupted. He also directed the officials of essential departments to work with local administrations to sell vegetables and fruits through mobile carts,” said a statement from State government.





On Tuesday, the second day of complete lockdown, Chief Minister Stalin held a meeting with officials of Agriculture Department and Greater Chennai Corporation to review the implementation of lockdown measures.





During the meeting, officials informed the Chief Minister that 1,400 tonnes of vegetables and fruits were delivered within the Chennai Corporation through 1,670 mobile carts and 3,500 tonnes of vegetables and fruits were sold across the State through 4,626. The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure supply vegetables and fruits to all parts of the State.





Following the meeting with the Chief Minister, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said that the number of mobile carts were increased to increase the supply of fruits and vegetables. “On Tuesday, 13,096 tonnes of vegetables and fruits were sold across the State using 6,509 mobile carts. In coming days, the number of carts will be increased to cater the needs of a wider section of people,” added Panneerselvam.





When asked about the complaints that mobile carts were not reaching rural areas unlike urban areas, Panneerselvam replied that it has been only two days of lockdown and the officials were continuously working to take mobile carts to rural areas. He added that fruits and vegetables were directly procured from farmers, noting that the Chief Minister has directed them to ensure that no farm produce goes unprocured during the lockdown.