HC seeks plan of action on jabs for those with disabilities

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy before whom a plea moved in this regard came up said, “The State will indicate a plan of action to deal with vaccination of persons who are either homebound or with serious disabilities, so that such vulnerable people are both protected and are not inconvenienced in seeking to be inoculated.”





Also, on recording Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram’s submission that appropriate measures are being taken by the State, the Chief Justice said, “However, the vaccination drive appears to be rather slow because of the non-availability of vaccines at the moment.”





“As to the availability of vaccines in future, an affidavit has been filed by the Union in the suo motu proceedings initiated by this Court in the wake of the second surge of the pandemic,” the CJ observed.





Based on this, the court posted the plea to June 7 for further hearing after directing the State to submit the plan by then. The petitioner, M Karpagam, had sought for a direction from the State government to frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for vaccinating homebound persons and persons with disabilities at institutions or nursing homes.



