Vax drive for 18-44 age group commences in Madurai

Madurai :

The Madurai corporation on Tuesday commenced the vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18-44 years.





To carry out the drive, special camps have been organised at the corporation building, Pudur, Ansari Nagar, Munichalai and Thideer Nagar.





The camps were conducted for volunteers, drivers and those working during the lockdown period, including vegetable vendors. These people are considered high-risk group.





Corporation officials said that they received 57,000 doses to vaccinate the 18-44 category. The doses for the 18-44 age group are purchased by the state government, while those for the 45+ age group are sponsored by the Union government.





State Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy inspected the vaccination drive at the Madurai corporation main building.