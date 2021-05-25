TN varsities to conduct online exams from June 14

Chennai :

The re-examination for students who wrote online in February and regular exam for Engineering students studying in even semesters will be conducted from June 14 to July 30.





The statement released on Monday night said that higher education minister, K. Ponmudi held a meeting with vice-chancellors of the universities through a video conference in which it was decided to postpone the online semester exams planned to be conducted from May 25 due to rising Covid-19 cases.





Anna University will conduct re-examination for students for three hours as will other universities following large scale complaints over more failures. The registration for re-exams for students who did not appear in February started on Monday.





The statement said, "Students who have already appeared for the exam need not pay the fees. The exams for 2017 and 2013 regulation students will be conducted from June 14 to July 14. Students who appear for exams before the 2013 regulations, the exams are to be held from June 21 to July 30".