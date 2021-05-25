Tue, May 25, 2021

Man working in US hires local gang to murder wife in Tiruvarur, 4 nabbed

Published: May 25,202102:45 AM

A man working in the US reportedly hired a gang to murder his wife in Tiruvarur. However, police arrested the gang on Monday and are processing an official direction to arrest the husband..

Police along with the arrested gang in Tiruvarur
Thiruchirapalli:
On May 21 when, V Jayabarathi (28), a resident of Kidaramkondan in Tiruvarur district, working as a postwoman, was returning home after her duty on a two-wheeler, a loan van which was proceeding from the opposite direction hit her two-wheeler. Jayabharathi sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Tiruvarur Government Hospital, where she succumbed on the same day without responding to treatment. A case of suspicious death was registered and further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Jayabharathi’s kin suspected the death to murder and lodged a complaint at a police station. Based on the complaint, SP A Kayalvizhi ordered a special team to probe into the case. After a detailed investigation, the team found that Jayabharathi’s husband, Vishnu Prasad, who is employed in the US had conspired to the murder and hired a local gang to kill her.

On Monday, the team arrested the gang, who were identified as R Prasanna (24) of Patteeswaram, E Senthil Kumar (40), of Pavithramanickam, C Raja (47) from Kudavasal and J Jegan (37) of Kudavasa in Tiruvarur.

