Man working in US hires local gang to murder wife in Tiruvarur, 4 nabbed

Thiruchirapalli :

On May 21 when, V Jayabarathi (28), a resident of Kidaramkondan in Tiruvarur district, working as a postwoman, was returning home after her duty on a two-wheeler, a loan van which was proceeding from the opposite direction hit her two-wheeler. Jayabharathi sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Tiruvarur Government Hospital, where she succumbed on the same day without responding to treatment. A case of suspicious death was registered and further investigation is on.





Meanwhile, Jayabharathi’s kin suspected the death to murder and lodged a complaint at a police station. Based on the complaint, SP A Kayalvizhi ordered a special team to probe into the case. After a detailed investigation, the team found that Jayabharathi’s husband, Vishnu Prasad, who is employed in the US had conspired to the murder and hired a local gang to kill her.





On Monday, the team arrested the gang, who were identified as R Prasanna (24) of Patteeswaram, E Senthil Kumar (40), of Pavithramanickam, C Raja (47) from Kudavasal and J Jegan (37) of Kudavasa in Tiruvarur.