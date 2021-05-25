Ensure buffer stock of O2 in view of Yaas, Centre told

Chennai :

Even as the Madras High Court on Monday, during the suo motu hearing, expressed satisfaction over both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry’s preparedness in handling the raging second wave, it also sought the Centre government to ensure that the State gets at least the allocated 519 MT per day especially with supply from the Eastern Corridor looking bleak owing to impending Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to hit Odisha.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “There is no clamouring for oxygen in either Tamil Nadu or Puducherry, though the State apprehends that the 146 MT of daily supply from the eastern corridor, which is not being fully delivered regularly, may be completely disrupted due to Cyclone Yaas.”





“The State Health Secretary indicated in his latest affidavit that Maharashtra has agreed to supply 20 MT of oxygen daily to the State. It is hoped that the Centre has an alternative plan to at least ensure the supply of the daily 519 MT of oxygen as allocated,” the Chief Justice held. He also recorded Additional Solicitor General R Sankaranarayanan’s assurance to the court that the possible disruption due to Yaas has been taken into consideration by the Centre and alternative arrangements may be indicated. However, the bench while observing that the number of beds in both the State and the UT appear to be adequate, also recorded the complaints by intervenors that, particularly in private hospitals, that the rich and the influential can book a bed without the patient being in need. Also, noting that there have been cases of Mucormycosis, the Chief Justice recorded that the Centre has indicated that measures have been put in place to manufacture the drugs immediately.