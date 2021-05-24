TN lockdown: Tighter curbs at interstate borders

Chennai :

Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore district, M. Sree Abhinav, said that nobody would be allowed to come out of their jurisdictional police station limits except for medical emergency purposes.





Police said that patrolling units had been deployed across the district for stricter enforcement of the protocol. The District Superintendent of Police said that strict action will be taken against those loitering outside without valid reasons and their vehicles will be seized.





People travelling to attend weddings and funerals of close relatives would be permitted to produce e-registration certificates.





In Kerala-Tamil Nadu border at Kaliyakkavilai is also sealed and people are not allowed entry to Kerala without a proper e-registration certificate. Weddings and medical emergencies and funeral's of close relatives are an exception.





At Walayar bordering between Kerala and Tamil Nadu the police have put barricades and sealed the entry of vehicles and people. Here also people who are travelling for emergencies including weddings, funerals of close relatives and also medical emergency purposes are allowed to travel.





Tamil Nadu reported 35,483 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and with 422 deaths its overall toouched 20,468 -- the fourth highest in the country.



