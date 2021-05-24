Puducherry extends lockdown till May 31

Puducherry :

Puducherry on Sunday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till May 31 as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the Union Territory.





Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in a press release, said that the lockdown will be extended till May 31 from the midnight of May 24, when the present lockdown from May 10 was due to end.





The release said that all restrictions which were implemented since May 10 will continue and relaxations will be given only to essential services like milk, provisions and vegetable shops which will be open till afternoon everyday.





Puducherry reported 1,448 fresh Covid cases and 34 deaths, including nine women and 22 without any co-morbidities, on Sunday. Puducherry area reported 24 deaths, Karaikal six deaths and Yanam four deaths. Mahe did not report any fatality, according to a Health Department release.





With the new deaths, the death toll reached 1,359.





This high incidence of deaths and fresh cases has led to the administration to continue with the lockdown, according to the release.