Attend consumer calls or face action, Tangedco to staff

Chennai :





“Even though, repeated instructions were issued in every review meeting and discussions made at the office of the chief engineer, it is regretted to inform that the complaint against AE/AEE/ O&M for not attending or picking up of the phone calls of the public during the course of supply failure time or at the time to express their grievances is still continuing,” it said.





The issue was brought to the notice of the Electricity Minister and Tangedco chairman, who passed “pungent remarks” and have instructed to take concrete action against the official who fail to attend phone calls from the public. It added that most recent complaints were from Koyambedu and Perambur areas.





The Chief Engineer has directed the Superintendent Engineer of the North and West distribution circles to instruct their officials to attend the phone calls at any time and also advise them not to use any unnecessary words to public as it may be recorded and circulated in the social media.

The consumers often complain that their phone calls to the local Tangedco offices and officials go unattended at the time of power outage. At times, the consumers alleged, the officials even abused them for calling to lodge complaints of power outages. In the latest instruction, the Chief Engineer of North Chennai Distribution Region warned that if any of the assistant executive engineer or assistant engineer of the operation and maintenance wing found to act in such a manner, severe action would be taken against the person as per the board’s proceedings.