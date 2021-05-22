Pondy adds 1,445 new cases to COVID tally

Puducherry :





The Director said 2011 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last twenty-four hours. He said that 9.71 lakh samples were examined so far and of them 8.50 lakh were found to be negative. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.40 percent and 80.27 percent respectively. Eighteen of the deceased had no co morbidities and the they were in the age groups ranging between 36 and 85. The active cases were 17,340 (2112 were in hospitals and the remaining 15,228 were in home isolation). Total recoveries stood at 75,947. On the vaccination drive, he said so far 34,133 health care workers and 20,921 front line workers have been vaccinated so far. The Director said 1,33,845 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (sixty years and above) and those above 45 years with co morbidities were vaccinated since March 1.

Director of the department of Health and Family Welfare Services, S Mohan Kumar said the new cases were identified at the end of examination of 9092 samples projecting the test positivity rate at 15.89 percent. While Puducherry region of the Union Territory accounted for 1140 fresh cases out of the total 1445 new cases Karaikal had 203, Yanam 75 and Mahe 27. Puducherry region reported 22 out of the total 30 fatalities followed by Karaikal 4 and Yanam 4.