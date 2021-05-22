Help pvt hosps lighten burden, Pondy govt told

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observation while hearing a plea that Sri Venkateshwara Medical College Hospital and Research Centre was demanding money from patients despite private hospitals in Puducherry being required to treat pandemic patients without insisting on any charges.





The hospital submitted that though it was converted into a COVID- 19 unit, the UT government, which undertook to reimburse the expenses incurred, was yet to make any payment, resulting in an outstanding amount in excess of about Rs 57 lakh.





Recording this, the bench said: “At least some ad hoc payment is made so that the burden is lightened to some extent.”





Regarding the accusation of levying excess charge from the patients, the bench recorded the hospital’s submission through records that there were only three such cases. In these cases, the patient or kin insisted on a CT scan despite there being no medical advice.





“Prima facie, it does not appear that apart from the three specific cases referred to, there may have been any instance of charging of COVID-19 patients,” the bench held.“It is possible that other private institutions may have charged, but there is no evidence as yet in such regard.





Let this matter appear immediately after the reopening of the court following the vacation,” the bench added while posting the plea for further hearing to June 3.