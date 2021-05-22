TN faces shortage of drug to treat black fungus

Chennai :





Health Department officials say that the drug is being collected by drug control authorities to ensure adequate supply. “We have also instructed officials from the Health Department to look into private hospitals’ requirement and they will be supplied with the drug if they are unable to do so on their own,” said Drug Controller Dr K Sivabalan. According to him, only one TN-based firm is producing Amphotericin B.







5 more manufacturers to produce drug:

The Union Health Ministry said licence has been given to five more manufacturers for production of AmphotericinB and they will start producing 1,11,000 vials of the drug per month from July. “The treatment for mucormycosis continues for 12-16 weeks depending on severity. Follow-up treatment is also important, “ said Dr S Soundari, Head of Medical Services at Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital.





6 with mucormycosis symptoms in Salem hospital

A day after mucormycosis was declared a notified disease in Tamil Nadu, six people exhibiting symptoms of the fungal infection were admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital (GMKMCH, Salem on Friday. “Six persons have been admitted with symptoms of mucormycosis. The patients are in the age group 47-52 and were suffering from diabetes. They have either recovered from COVID or are still undergoing treatment,” said a senior official of the government hospital. ENT specialists have taken swabs of suspected patients and a CT scan is to be done in the ‘paranasal sinuses’ area. A Nirmala, Dean of Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) said that no cases have been reported in the hospital so far. Similarly, there were no such case in Erode and Tirupur districts either.

Liposomal Amphotericin B is an antifungal drug that is useful in limiting the fungal growth in case of mucormycosis. “If more cases are reported like in other states, a panic situation as seen in the case of Remdesivir would be created. As many people cannot afford the drug that costs around Rs 5,000 per vial, black marketing of the drug is also emerging,” said a member of the Tamil Nadu Druggists and Chemists Association.