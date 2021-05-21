VCK backs Stalin on release of Rajiv assassination convicts

Chennai :

VCK leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan in a statement welcomed Stalin's request to President Ram Nath Kovind to release the seven convicts.





He also called upon the state cabinet to again pass a resolution to release all the seven convicts in the case and send its recommendations to the Governor.





The Dalit leader said that the previous AIADMK government had passed a similar resolution and sent the recommendations to the Governor who had delayed the decision before finally saying that it was only for the President to take a decision on the matter.





He also said that the present government's request to the President would justify the actions of the Governor.





Thirumavalavan said that till the Governor gives his assent to the release, the seven convicts must be released on parole.





This is in contradiction to the state Congress -- another alliance partner in the DMK led front – which took a diametrically opposite position of no clemency or pardon for the convicts.





Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K.S. Alagiri had earlier in the day come out strongly against Stalin writing a letter to the President requesting him to grant pardon to the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.