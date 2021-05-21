Kanimozhi urges Centre to increase medicines for treating black fungus

Chennai :

Kanimozhi has also written to Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and D.V. Sadananda Gowda saying that the drugs to treat mucormycosis, Amphotericin B or Liposomal Amphotericin B are under shortage in Tamil Nadu and there are possibilities of more such cases in the coming days.





The DMK leader, who is also the sister of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, said that the production of the drugs can be increased by allowing companies to import Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients required to prepare the drugs without any hindrance.





Tamil Nadu has already ordered 5,000 vials with a private pharmaceutical company of Hosur for procuring the Amphotericin B drug as the government is anticipating a demand following the possibility of spike in such cases across the state.