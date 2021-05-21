Beating pandemic blues: Class 9-12 govt students in TN to be given online assignments

Chennai :

The School Education Department’s move to give out assignments to engage the students during the lockdown period came in the backdrop of several requests from teachers and parents that students’ sitting idle at home was leading to a lot of stress. Hence the decision was taken during a meeting recently chaired by new School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.





The Minister also said that the assignments would be sent through a WhatsApp group created by the teachers. A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that one teacher will be deployed to create a WhatsApp group of 10 students. He said that the management of the schools will also ensure that all have access to the devices to connect with the group.





“Senior authorities and teachers were already working out the assignments for different classes,” he said, adding, the activities will not stick to only textbooks. Stating that the assignments will not be too long like online classroom sessions, the official said apart from textbook content, activities will also include subjects like general knowledge, quiz programmes, and puzzles so that the students find interest in whatever they are doing. Pointing out that the activities will be confined to weekdays, he said regular feedback from the parents and teachers on improving the assignment would also be sought.





However, for Class 12, the official said the assignments will focus on board exam subjects as they will have to sit for the test once normalcy is restored post pandemic. “The teachers should also ensure full and active participation of students by improvising their online assignment skills,” he added. At present, there are about 15 lakh Class 9-12 students across Tamil Nadu.