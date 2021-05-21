This police couple in Dindigul sets aside portion of salary to buy groceries for needy

Chennai :

While speaking to DT Next, Anbalagan, a native of Kalladipatti village of Nilakottai block, said he comes from a poor background and life was an unending struggle before he joined the police force in 2002. Having looked at difficulties of the downtrodden and the people left uncared for from up close, the couple chose the philanthropic way of life. Interestingly, they took up social work way back in 2009 and increased their contribution during the pandemic.





They recently offered dry food items to a home for the physically challenged which houses 25 inmates at Pallapatti, including groceries and vegetables for a month; and also at an old age home with 35 inmates at Ammayanaikanur. “Along with managing a family, including two sons aged 8 and 11, we set aside a portion of our salaries for charity,” Anbalagan said. He added, “We only need the blessings of the people in continuing with our endeavours and make a very small contribution towards ensuring happiness for the ones we help.” On festive occasions like Deepavali, Christmas, New Year and Pongal, we spend time with inmates of orphanage homes, he added.





Deputy Inspector General of Police, MS Muthusamy, Dindigul Range and Superintendent of Police G Ravali Priya, lauded the couple’s contributions, dedication and respect for others. The DIG said the couple did not even depend on donors, adding, that he spoke of them on open mic so as to motivate fellow police to assist the needy, especially during the COVID crisis.