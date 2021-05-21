Submit supply plan of vax, drugs, O2 to TN, Pondy: HC to Centre

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy offered the direction while passing interim orders on the suo motu plea taken by it to monitor the State’s preparedness in handling the second wave.





“It is hoped that a more detailed report as to a centralised plan of action to deal with the emergency would be filed by the Centre when the matter is taken up next on May 24,” Chief Justice Banerjee said. Further, citing the report of the Health Secretary revealing that the daily 100 MT allotment from the eastern corridor has stopped, the bench recorded the State’s submission that to make up for the shortage, oxygen generators and concentrators have been pressed into service and the supply of liquid oxygen is restricted for critical patients.





The bench also held that Puducherry’s daily demand may go up to 65 MT, though the supply at present is adequate. “Indeed, previous orders have recorded that TN may require 800 MT of oxygen on a daily basis,” the bench stated.





It also sought clarity from the Centre on the basis of any scientific study that may have been conducted, as to when those already vaccinated would require another round of shots. “A few petitioners have also referred to the protection given by the doses not covering even a period of a year. There has to be some clarity in this regard,” Chief Justice Banerjee said.