Western Ghats districts to get rainfall till May 24

Chennai :

Weathermen have forecast a partly cloudy sky and light showers in some areas in the city till Saturday. Regional Metrological Center (RMC) said Nungambakkam recorded 2.7 mm rain and Meenambakkam 23.6 mm, while YMCA Nandanam recorded 12.5 mm and Taramani 0.5 mm on Thursday.





Maximum temperatures in the city decreased and weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 36.9 and 38.0 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperatures were at 28.5 and 27.5 degrees.





RMC said the districts along the Western Ghats may receive rain till May 24. “A low-pressure area is likely to form in the north Andaman Sea and the adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal on Saturday. It is expected to intensify and become a cyclonic storm by May 24 and reach Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26. Fishermen are advised not to go to these areas from Saturday,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





Meanwhile, three flights were delayed due to the rain at Chennai airport. Flights to Madurai and Bangalore at 4.20 pm and 4.45 pm left at 5.40 pm and 5.45 pm respectively. Inbound flights to Chennai were also ordered to hover over.