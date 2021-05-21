State fixes RT-PCR testing charges

Chennai :

According to the Government Order, RT-PCR tests would cost between Rs 550 and Rs 800 for beneficiaries under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), and Rs 900-Rs 1,200 for others.





The charges for pooled samples under CMCHIS range between Rs 600 and Rs 400. In case of home collection of samples, the charge is fixed at Rs 300. The amount fixed for RT-PCR tests from unrecognised private hospitals under the CMCHIS will be refunded after review by the insurance company, the order added.