1,300 petitions solved in 10 days under ‘CM in your constituency’ in Tiruvarur

Thiruchirapalli :

Out of a total of 7,401 petitions received through ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar’ (Chief Minister in your constituency) programme in Tiruvarur district, nearly 1,300 petitions have been resolved within 10 days, said Collector V Santha while distributing welfare assistance under the programme on Thursday.





Speaking to reporters after the distribution of welfare assistance to the beneficiaries, Collector Santha said, Chief Minister MK Stalin during his election campaign promised the people to establish a separate wing to solve the petitions from the people within 100 days. As per the promise, a programme of Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar (Chief Minister in your constituency) was launched by the Chief Minister as soon as he took charge. It was one among the first five orders signed by the Chief Minister. He also established a dedicated department for solving these petitions.





As a part of the statewide programme, it was also established in Tiruvarur district and the special wing received as many as 7,401 petitions and among them 1,300 were solved within 10 days, the Collector added. Among the petitions, personal grievances and appeals for welfare assistance were solved and the assistance were distributed to the beneficiaries.





Meanwhile, public demands like road, drinking water facilities and basic needs were being reviewed and they would be solved after consultation through the respective departments, said the Collector.





Earlier, Collector Santha, Nagapattinam MP M Selvaraj, MLAs Poondi K Kalaivanan (Tiruvarur) and TRB Rajaa (Mannargudi) and District Panchayat president G Balasubramanian distributed welfare assistance to the beneficiaries.