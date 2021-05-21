More defections to DMK likely

Chennai :

There will be more defections once the government announces local body polls, confidential AIADMK sources told DT Next.





Several party workers in Karur are already in touch with Karur DMK strongman and Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji. Similarly, a few from South Chennai had reached out to Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Some of them are also eyeing councillor posts and party posts.





If Amma (Jayalalithaa) was there these people would not move out from the party and there are several turncoats waiting for their chance, rued a former AIADMK MLA wishing not to be named.





According to informed Arivalayam sources, the party chief MK Stalin is not meeting the party workers due to the coronavirus lockdown.





The usual practice of DMK party workers greeting the leaders after the electoral victory is also put on hold.





Further, most of the dissenters in AIADMK, MNM, AMMK want to join the party in the presence of the DMK president and Chief Minister Stalin.





“Youngsters also want to join the party’s youth wing and the traction for Udhayanidhi Stalin is picking up in his Chepauk Triplicane constituency due to his daily constituency trips,” a DMK insider said adding that the cadre enrolment programme is shelved due to the severity of COVID.





“We are not giving dates as of now, the party and the government are currently focused on reducing the corona spread. Even our Tiruchy conference was reduced to a low key event due to election restrictions and COVID. But, there will be some key party seniors joining the DMK soon,” a DMK district secretary told this newspaper.