TN set to see record grain production this year too

Chennai :

Reservoirs in Tirunelveli, Krishnagiri, Tirupur, Coimbatore and The Nilgiris have already started filling up and water released for irrigation. Further with several daily wage workers from cities returning to their native districts due to COVID lockdown, agricultural activities have commenced in earnest in several interior parts of the state, a senior Agriculture Department official told DT Next.





Tamil Nadu crossed 100 lakh metric tonne of food grain production six times in the past 8 years period and again this year there is the possibility for the state to pass the benchmark, the official noted.





According to state agriculture department sources, production mainly depends on the timely onset of South-West and North-East monsoons and spatial and temporal distribution of such rainfall across the months. Relatively a higher amount of rainfall is received during the recent months and with the lockdown in place, several people who have returned to their native districts have started tilling the lands for short term crop cultivation practices, sources said.





Meanwhile, the state agriculture department in a press statement said that the government was taking adequate steps to help the farmers to store their agriculture produce for about 180 days.





Despite coronavirus lockdown, the farmers are allowed to carry out their activities and cold storage facilities are available.





To meet the immediate money requirement of farmers and to protect farmers from distress sale during glut seasons, the pledge loan facility is extended to a maximum of Rs 3 lakh. No interest is charged for the first 15 days of the loan period and an interest rate of 5 per cent will be charged beyond 15 days.





Another press release on Thursday from the public works department announced the release of water from Kudiraiyar reservoir in Dindigul district to help the irrigation in parts of Tirupur district.