Kumaravel quits MNM, lists reasons for assembly poll losses

Chennai :

The marching out of noted personalities from actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) continued on Thursday with businessman C.K. Kumaravel being ,the latest to sever his ties.





"I have quit MNM. Will be looking and evaluating options like joining other parties. I will be in politics," Kumaravel, General Secretary of MNM and the founder of Naturals chain of salons.





In his resignation letter citing the party's loss in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, Kumaravel told Kamal Haasan that instead of making history, the party was forced to read history.





He said the conditions were conducive for MNM to make electoral history as the party got its `Battery Torch' symbol that was given to it for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, actor Rajinikanth decided against political entry and people had large expectations about the party.





"Though having all the qualifications to sit in the opposition in the Assembly we were not able to win even a single seat," Kumaravel said.





He said the loss is due to the wrong strategies and advice given by Kamal Haasan's consultants and their narrow focus to win in Coimbatore (South) constituency where the actor was constesting.





"Post electoral defeat, Kamal was interested in fixing the party officials and not the real problems," Kumaravel told IANS.





According to Kumaravel, Kamal Haasan was fine till February 2021, but after March 2021, his avatar was different.





It was shocking to see his focus was only on winning from Coimbatore (South)," Kumaravel said.





On Wednesday MNM General Secretary Muruganandam quit the party citing absence of democracy in the party.





After the party's rout in the assembly polls, Kamal Haasan sought the resignation letters from the office bearers to rejig the setup.





The party Vice President Mahendran first quit the party and he was followed by former IAS officer and General Secretary Santhosh Babu, Padma Priya, MNM's State Secretary (Environment Wing) and now it is Kumaravel.





Persons like Kumaravel, Mahendran and Babu have made a mark in their respective fields and brought credibility and acceptability for MNM.