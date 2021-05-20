Extra gasifiers to be procured for Madurai crematoriums

Chennai :

There were several deaths in Madurai during the second wave of the pandemic with official records being 15 to 17 on an average according to the state data. However sources in the Madurai corporation told IANS that there were more deaths than mentioned in the state data and hence the crematoriums were crowded.





With only two gasifiers and not enough freezer space to store bodies, the waiting time was around 6 to 7 hours to cremate a body of a loved one. The crematorium had resorted to token system a week ago as bodies were lined up on the floor.





The crematoriums at Thathaneri and Moolakarai had lack of basic amenities and this coupled with the long wait has increased the woes of the hapless relatives who come to the crematorium with the bodies.





Sources in the Madurai corporation told IANS that the installation of new gasifiers will take place within ten days and this would reduce the problem being now faced by the relatives of those dead.