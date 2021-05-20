Palaniswami urges PM to order search for missing fishers

Chennai :

In a letter to Modi, the AIADMK Joint Coordinator Palaniswami said nine fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district left for deep sea for fishing on April 29, 2021.





Palaniswami said they haven't returned to Cochin till date.





According to Palaniswami, the families of the missing fishermen apprehend that they might have been caught unaware in the Taukte cyclonic storm.