TN CM interacts with business leaders to tackle COVID-19

Chennai :

N Srinivasan, VC-MD, India Cements, who attended the meeting, appreciated the steps being taken by the CM on a war footing measure to control the virus, in taking up vaccination drive, arranging for treatment of patients and for arranging supply of medical equipment, oxygen, and medicines.





Seeking the formation of a small working group to push the ongoing efforts, he said, “this group comprising officials and industry representatives could aid the vaccination drive and other requirements.” This would enable the government to keep abreast of the requirements, he added.





Srinivasan, who is also President of South India Cement Manufacturers’ Association (SICMA), assured the CM full support of the cement industry. “We are prepared to convert occupational centres and other facilities in our factories into vaccination centres. We will help in the vaccination of the rural people by providing space and workers,” he told the CM.





Other industry representatives from FICCI, CII and MCCI included GSK Velu of Trivitron and Srivats Ram of Wheels India.