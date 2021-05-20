Tele-counselling service yet to gain pace: Corpn workers

Chennai :

Even as they don’t get direct calls from COVID patients, doctors make regular efforts to check on their needs, according to the civic workers.





There are around 35,000 patients on home quarantine in Chennai. Tele-counselling which was launched recently has been getting decent response from patients in home isolation, said a corporation official. Patients are being monitored daily through the ground staff and a few doctors also help them with medication and other requirements.





Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner said, “Based on this medical assistance, we keep an eye on patients’ health condition and shift them to COVID Care Center or hospital if their condition deteriorates. On Monday, we monitored around 24,000 patients in the city, out of which 25 patients had breathing difficulties. The zonal officials arranged for car ambulance services and shifted them to the hospitals.”





“Through this service, we check whether patients who are home isolated are following protocols. Now, we have urged the doctors to contact every patient at least once a day, so the patient would know that the government and Corporation are taking care of them, ” he added. If the patient in home isolation faces an emergency, the 104 helplines or the Greater Chennai Corporation helpline directly redirects him/ her to the concerned zonal or area health officer. Medical attention is given at the nearest government hospital or screening centre.





COVID patients’ in-home quarantine said that volunteers visit and call them daily and check their health status regularly. In case if the patients have any doubts, the tele-counselling team is available round the clock to help them.





“Doctors are kind enough to consult with utmost patience. Recently, my mother-in-law had breathing difficulties and we contacted the war room. Within some time, they made arrangements and admitted her to the government hospital,” said Nandhini M, a resident of New Washermenpet.





Royapuram Zone has deployed around 16 doctors and volunteers are working on a shift basis round the clock. Meanwhile, the tele-counselling team at Manali Zone receives around 15 calls daily. The zone has over 1,800 active cases and 1,300 are home quarantined.