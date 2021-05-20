Handlooms Minister promises oxygen facility for 350 beds

The state government will provide 350 oxygen concentrators for the proposed 350 beds which are to be set up in the district within three days, according to Handlooms Minister R Gandhi.
Vellore: The Minister, along with District Collector MP Sivan Arul visited the government hospitals at Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Tirupattur and Natrampalli and said 100 beds each would be provided to Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur hospitals while a similar number of beds will also be put up at the trade centre in Ambur. Natrampalli hospital would be given 50 beds, he added. Efforts would be undertaken on a war footing to add these beds, the Minister added. Meanwhile, Collector Sivan Arul and Tirupattur DMK MLA A Nallathambi personally went on an awareness drive at Madapalli village to ensure that all people undertook tests for the virus and opted for vaccination. It may be recalled that villagers had abused health officials some days ago when they went to undertake contract tracing following 24 of the 74 who were testing positive. Block health, revenue and development officials accompanied them.
