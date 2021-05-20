No let-up: Pondy records 29 COVID deaths

Puducherry :

The fresh cases have raised the overall tally to 89,508 and the deaths to 1,241, a senior official of the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare services said.





The new cases were identified at the end of testing of 9,007 samples, putting the test positivity rate at 19.52 per cent, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.





Of the 29 deceased, 10 were men and the rest women. While 23 of the total deceased hailed from Puducherry, five were from Karaikal and one from Mahe region. Yanam did not report any new death, the Director said.





The age group of the dead was in the range of 33 to 85 years. Nearly 13 of the total deceased had no co-morbidities, the Director added.





The total cases of infection so far were 89,508 in number. The active cases were 17,652 of which 2,090 were in hospitals and remaining 15,562 in home isolation.





Puducherry region accounted for 1,365 new cases out of the total 1,759 new cases followed by 218 in Karaikal, 120 in Yanam and 56 in Mahe region, the Director said. The Director said 1,555 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours from hospitals. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.39 per cent and 78.89 per cent respectively.



